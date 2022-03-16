ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's R.J. Hampton: Meager output in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hampton accumulated six points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reveals He Never Asked Magic Johnson Or Larry Bird For Advice: “I Knew If I Was Going To Obtain It I Had To Learn And Do It Myself.”

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were the two defining players of the NBA during the 1980s. Johnson and Bird were the central figures of the Lakers and Celtics respectively throughout the 80s and led their franchises to a combined 8 NBA championships during the 80s. As the NBA transitioned into the 90s, there was only one player capable of taking their spot at the top of the NBA mountain.
NBA
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Hampton's pitching, running game fuel West Virginia baseball to victory

West Virginia manufactured six runs on just three hits and got another excellent performance from starting pitcher Ben Hampton as the Mountaineers evened the weekend series against Campbell with a 6-3 win on Saturday afternoon at Jim Perry Stadium. Riding its running game and putting pressure on the defense with...
BASEBALL
KEYT

Carter, Magic hand Thunder 9th straight loss, 90-85

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. scored 10 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the Orlando Magic handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their ninth straight loss with a 90-85 victory Sunday night. Carter also had 16 rebounds to help the Magic end a three-game losing streak. Darius Bazley led Oklahoma City with 18 points. The Thunder shot 32.6% and were 13 of 48 from 3-point range.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, favorites to win, upsets, winners

The firs and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is now in the rearview mirror, so now it's time to look ahead to the Sweet 16 as we move closer to crowning a new national champion in Division I college basketball. After the surprises and upsets we saw throughout the course of the first four days of action in this year's March Madness event, there is truly no shame to be had if your bracket is completely a shambles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Refused To Trade For LeBron James' Teammates: "I Said, 'You Don't Understand, Son. Those Guys Playing With LeBron James Look A Whole Lot Better Than They Really Are'."

LeBron James may have passed Karl Malone for 2nd place in the NBA's all-time scoring list on Saturday night so it's easy to forget that James doesn't even primarily see himself as a scorer. His passing and elite court vision has been LeBron's calling card throughout his NBA career and nobody has benefited from that more than the various teammates he has carried to success over the years.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Has Surprise Trade Suggestion For Jordan Love

With Aaron Rodgers back with the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future, that means backup Jordan Love could be expendable. Love was drafted to be the heir apparent to Rodgers just a few years ago, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks that...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Downgraded to out

Embiid (back) has been downgraded to out for Monday's matchup with the Heat, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports. Embiid will be sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, marking his first absence since Jan. 31. In his stead, DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey are all candidates for increased roles, though James Harden and Tyrese Maxey figure to handle the majority of the playmaking duties. Embiid's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Lakers.
NBA

