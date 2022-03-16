Magic's Moritz Wagner: Double-doubles off bench

Carter ended Sunday's 90-85 victory over Oklahoma City with 30 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes. Carter sat out Thursday's loss to the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle, but he didn't miss a beat in his return to the court Sunday. He shot 80 percent from the floor en route to a season-high 30 points, and he led the team with 16 rebounds. The 22-year-old has posted double-doubles in 10 of his last 12 appearances and has averaged 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.9 minutes per game during that time.
Comments / 0