NBA

Magic's Moritz Wagner: Double-doubles off bench

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Wagner registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Magic's Wendell Carter: Strong double-double in return

Carter ended Sunday's 90-85 victory over Oklahoma City with 30 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes. Carter sat out Thursday's loss to the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle, but he didn't miss a beat in his return to the court Sunday. He shot 80 percent from the floor en route to a season-high 30 points, and he led the team with 16 rebounds. The 22-year-old has posted double-doubles in 10 of his last 12 appearances and has averaged 19.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.9 minutes per game during that time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles off bench

Hernangomez finished Sunday's 117-112 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes. Hernangomez scored in double figures for a fifth straight game and grabbed his most rebounds since Jan. 31 en route to his sixth double-double of the season. The Spaniard continues to provide adequate production off the bench and has averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over his last nine appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Darius Bazley: Notches double-double in loss

Bazley closed Monday's 132-123 loss to Boston with 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes. Bazley was questionable heading into the contest due to a non-COVID illness, but he was able to play against the Celtics and finished as OKC's leading rebounder. The third-year forward added an efficient 22 points to register his second double-double of March. Though he is shooting just 42.5 percent on the season, Bazley has been much better this month, posting a 52.7 percent field-goal rate over 11 contests.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cheick Diallo: Double-double off bench

Diallo logged 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 125-111 win over the Capital City Go-Go. Diallo was one of six Motor City players to score at least 11 and ranked second in rebounds en route to another double-double. The center was able to find his stroke shooting the ball, topping at least 70.0 percent shooting for the first time in the last four games.
NBA
GreenwichTime

Belmont women knock off Oregon 73-70 in double OT in NCAAs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Belmont Bruins made history a year ago with the program's first women's NCAA Tournament win. Destinee Wells knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:02 left in double overtime, and Belmont knocked off No. 5 seed Oregon 73-70 Saturday for the Bruins' second straight win as a 12 seed to open an NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Refused To Trade For LeBron James' Teammates: "I Said, 'You Don't Understand, Son. Those Guys Playing With LeBron James Look A Whole Lot Better Than They Really Are'."

LeBron James may have passed Karl Malone for 2nd place in the NBA's all-time scoring list on Saturday night so it's easy to forget that James doesn't even primarily see himself as a scorer. His passing and elite court vision has been LeBron's calling card throughout his NBA career and nobody has benefited from that more than the various teammates he has carried to success over the years.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, favorites to win, upsets, winners

The firs and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is now in the rearview mirror, so now it's time to look ahead to the Sweet 16 as we move closer to crowning a new national champion in Division I college basketball. After the surprises and upsets we saw throughout the course of the first four days of action in this year's March Madness event, there is truly no shame to be had if your bracket is completely a shambles.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

March Madness: Saint Peter's becomes third 15 seed to advance to Sweet 16 with magical win vs. Murray State

The Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament sprinkled more magic into the Big Dance on Saturday night as No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, just two days after earning its first-ever win in March Madness with a stunning upset of No. 2 seed Kentucky, punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a 70-60 takedown of No. 7 seed Murray State in the second round.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Downgraded to out

Embiid (back) has been downgraded to out for Monday's matchup with the Heat, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports. Embiid will be sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set Monday, marking his first absence since Jan. 31. In his stead, DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap, Paul Reed and Charles Bassey are all candidates for increased roles, though James Harden and Tyrese Maxey figure to handle the majority of the playmaking duties. Embiid's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Lakers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ryan Kesler: Traded to Vegas

Anaheim traded Kesler (hip) and John Moore to Vegas in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov and a second-round draft pick Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The Golden Knights needed to move Dadonov's money off the books and, in return, will stash Kesler on their long-term injured reserve list until he hits free agency this offseason. The 37-year-old forward hasn't played since the 2018-19 campaign and is not expected to make an NHL return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Moved to IR

Bergeron (arm) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's media site. It was already announced that Bergeron would miss his third straight game Monday, so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the veteran center could return at some point this week, possibly as early as Thursday's contest with the Lightning. He has 45 points while averaging 18:25 of ice time through 56 games this season.
NHL

