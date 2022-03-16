Magic's Moritz Wagner: Double-doubles off bench

The firs and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is now in the rearview mirror, so now it's time to look ahead to the Sweet 16 as we move closer to crowning a new national champion in Division I college basketball. After the surprises and upsets we saw throughout the course of the first four days of action in this year's March Madness event, there is truly no shame to be had if your bracket is completely a shambles.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO