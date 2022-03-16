2022 NCAA Tournament Bracket Preview: Midwest Region
By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
5 days ago
The consensus seems to be that Kansas was the #1 seed that got the easiest region for advancing to the Final Four. Will they take advantage, or will they be tripped up early?
Here at Blue Wings Rising, we realize that you care about ALL the brackets in the NCAA Tournament, whether that's because you are looking for a leg up in your bracket pool, you secretly want validation that your off-the-wall pick to make the Final Four is COMPLETELY crazy, or you just love college basketball and can't help but read everything you can from every source available.
Whatever the reason, we have scoured the brackets, looked at the numbers and come up with the top things you need to account for when evaluating each region of the NCAA Tournament. We've already completed the East regional . Up next, the Midwest Regional:
Selection Sunday was littered with pronouncements that the Midwest Region was the weakest overall and that Kansas had been given a clear path to the Final Four. But upon closer inspection, while this region has teams at the top that grade out to be quite middling, it is full of interesting matchups in the earlier rounds that could cause more in the early rounds.
Look, I realize that this pick requires San Diego State to get past the Jayhawks first, but the key to getting past the top seed is to be elite on one side of the ball. The Aztecs have the #2 defense in Kenpom, powered by their stout interior defense and ability to turn over their opponents. While the offense has a lot of ground to make up, they have the ability to limit possessions with their slow pace and keep games close late, which is exactly what you need to pull an upset in the NCAA Tournament.
Regional Final Prediction
It's hard to pick against the Jayhawks in any individual matchup in this region, given how strong the offense is and how much improvement the defense has shown over the course of the season. While there are potentially difficult aspects to each matchup past the first round, it's hard to imagine that anyone on the top side of the bracket can be a serious challenge. Similarly, on the bottom side of the bracket, the only thing that could keep Auburn out of the regional final is if Jabari Smith is either unavailable or hampered due to injury.
That leads me to the boring chalk pick of the Jayhawks over the Tigers. Kansas has shown the ability to dictate the pacing of the game offensively, even against the best defenses in the nation. I expect to see them take that ability into the Final Four this year.
