NYC Woman Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Man She Met on Instagram; Demanded $100k Ransom From Family

Valerie Rosario Instagram

A New York City woman is behind bars this week after she allegedly kidnapped and tortured a man she met on Instagram for more than 12 hours.

Prosecutors say she then demanded a $100,000 ransom from his brother.

Valerie Rosario, 21, "lured" the unidentified victim, 24, to a Bronx apartment on Feb. 7, thinking they would engage in a romantic encounter. When he was inside, two men with weapons entered after him. He was the pistol-whipped.

The victim's captors then placed him in an empty bathtub, poured a flammable liquid onto him and burned him. The male victim was also stabbed with a knife.

The victim's brother received a FaceTime call during the torture session and saw three masked individuals surrounding the victim. "Give us $100,000 or we will kill him," he was reportedly told.

The suspects then drove the victim from the Bronx apartment to a "drop site" in Queens. Fortunately, a detective saw one of the suspects in a van with a knife.

When officers searched the van, the victim was found wrapped in a moving blanket with his nose and mouth covered with tape, police said. He was "barely breathing" and was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Javier Vargas, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery, assault, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Rosario and Michael Candelario were charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

All suspects were remanded in custody.