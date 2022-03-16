ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Paris mayor says time will come to question Russia's involvement in 2024 Games

By Richard Lough
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qh8yR_0egqEtAQ00

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine goes against the Olympic spirit and the time will come to decide on his country’s participation in the Paris 2024 Games, city Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday.

Hidalgo, who will still be mayor when the 2024 Games are held unless she is a surprise winner in next month’s presidential election, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was waging an unjust war.

“For me the Olympic Games are also a part of this world of geopolitics,” Hidalgo told Reuters in an interview. “What is happening today does not effectively put Russia in this grouping of peaceful countries.”

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm and denazify Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee’s executive board in late February recommended that sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Olympic Committee categorically disagreed with the IOC.

As things stand, the Russian Olympic Committee is not suspended and Russia is cleared to compete in Paris.

Sport had a role to play in global diplomacy, said Hidalgo, who was in Japan in August to receive the Olympic flag at the close of the Tokyo Summer Games, postponed from a year earlier due to the coronavirus.

She declined to say more on when the appropriate time would be for Olympic organisers to make a decision on Russia.

“I am very pragmatic and we will make a decision when the moment comes. That’s it,” Hidalgo said, adding that Putin was waging a war against a country that has the right to self-determination.

“Vladimir Putin is breaching international law, he does not recognise the existence of international law... We will have to take that into account.”

Any decision on Russia’s participation would lie with the IOC.

In 1920, Austria, Bulgaria, Turkey, Hungary and Germany, defeated in World War One, were not invited to take part in the Antwerp Olympics. In 1948, after the end of World War Two, Germany and Japan were suspended from the London Games.

Russian athletes competed under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) banner at this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics because of their poor doping track record.

Hidalgo is running in April’s presidential election on a Socialist Party ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Russian#Sports Federations#Belarusian#Ioc
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

371K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy