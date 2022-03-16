Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Having Postpartum After Giving Birth

Hey there Stormi! Kylie Jenner’s 4-year-old sweetly popped in while the makeup mogul was promoting new Kylie Cosmetics products following the birth of her son Wolf. Stormi Webster made a sneak-attack appearance in Kylie Jenner‘s first social media video since becoming a mom of two. The 4-year-old’s cameo happened as Kylie, 24, filmed herself in her car promoting her new lip product, Lip Lacquers, on her Instagram Stories. “So, I know I’ve been M.I.A for a while,” Kylie, who gave birth to her and Travis Scott’s son Wolf on Feb. 2, said. Before the makeup mogul could continue, she realized that Stormi snuck into the camera frame behind her. “Stormi wants to be in this,” she said with a smile.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO