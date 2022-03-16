ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazula Vargas before UFC London fight: Paddy Pimblett 'probably overrated'

By Farah Hannoun, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LONDON – Kazula Vargas isn’t too impressed with Paddy Pimblett.

Vargas (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) meets rising star Pimblett (17-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 main card at O2 Arena in London. The card streams on ESPN+.

Vargas will have a big opportunity to halt the momentum of Pimblett, whose popularity skyrocketed after just one UFC win. Pimblett also made headlines already this week for his hotel alteration with fellow lightweight Ilia Topuria.

“I actually think he’s a bit of a kid,” Vargas told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC London media day. “He’s got good things, but he’s got a lot of bad things, as well. … He’s probably overrated.”

He continued, “I think he’s got a lot of holes in his fights, and I’ll try and take advantage of that, but like all UFC fighters, we’re here because we’re the best, and we’ll try and take advantage of those holes.”

Watch the video of Vargas’ complete pre-fight media availability above.

