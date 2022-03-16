ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Cities with the worst commutes in West Virginia

By STACKER
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3K0S_0egqDESC00

WEST VIRGINIA — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday.

As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy.

Destination West Virginia: Clendenin

It’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Those who commute know it’s anything but idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow. Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate.

#12. South Charleston
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 16.2
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 91.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 1.3%

#11. Morgantown
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 16.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 87.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 2.9%

#10. Parkersburg
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 17.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 85.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 3.5%

#9. Charleston
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 17.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 86.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4.4%

#8. Huntington
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 18
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 84.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 3.8%

#7. Beckley
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 18.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 84.7%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 7.7%

#6. Wheeling
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 18.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 82.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 4.7%

#5. Fairmont
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 21
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 72.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 3.8%

#4. Clarksburg
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 21
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 79.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 6.3%

#3. Weirton
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 23.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 67.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 8.5%

#2. Martinsburg
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 25.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 69.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 10.3%

#1. Teays Valley
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 26.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 62.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 7%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

WV Attorney General visits Eastern Panhandle

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is touring around his state to gather support for a new plan, better known as West Virginia First, so the Mountain State can better combat the opioid epidemic. On Monday, he made his way around the Eastern Panhandle, stopping at schools as well as […]
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Fishermen’s Hall receives solar panels

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A community center in Jefferson County will be receiving free solar panels. This is all thanks to the Mountain View Solar Panel Community Giveback Program. The African American Community-Associated of Jefferson County (AACAJC) is a nonprofit a part of the program. The giveback program allows people who buy solar panels […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WDVM 25

Hitachi rail to build global railcar manufacturer facility in Washington County

(WDVM) — According to the Washington County Department of Business Development, Hitachi Rail has picked Washington County, Maryland, as the location for their new railcar manufacturing facilities as part of a substantial U.S. expansion. At 11903 Greencastle Pike in Washington County, MD, the business plans to build a $70 million, 300,000-square-foot building. This project will […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

State Fair of WV announces Clay Walker as next performer

FAIRLEN, W.Va. (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia announced their next performer in this year’s lineup. The State Fair announced today, they would be adding country music legends Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd Music to the lineup for the 2022 Concert Series. The announcement can be read in full on the […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Washington Dc#U S Census Bureau#Public Transit#Americans
WDVM 25

National Agriculture Day celebration on National Mall Monday and Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — March 22, is National Agriculture Day. To celebrate, the National Mall is filled with educational booths, giveaways and farm equipment. Along with various ag and environmentally-friendly vendors, residents can learn all about biodiesel in the Clean Fuels Alliance of America’s tent. For 15 years, the District Department of Public Works and D.C. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Battle over foster care reform not over in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some West Virginia lawmakers are hoping for a second chance in passing some needed foster care reforms. This comes after a bill died in the waning hours of the annual legislative session. This is simply one of those cases where the bill was right at the finish line with enough votes […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Montgomery County celebrates Transit Driver Appreciation day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 18th is Transit Driver Appreciation Day to celebrate employees who residents depend on to get from place to place. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation celebrated with county leaders, including County Executive Marc Elrich. He presented an official proclamation recognizing the day. MCDOT and county leaders specifically highlighted how […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Formerly incarcerated D.C. man opens booming flower shop

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — “I still I wake up like man, this is a dream. I can’t believe it especially like with my past and the stuff I did but just to see me you know, just transfer over to a full-fledged businessman. I still you know, I’m amazed by myself,” said Delonte Marchi, owner of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

City of Princeton installs new cell towers with 5G capabilities

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — 5G will soon be available in one Mercer County city. The City of Princeton is looking towards the future. How? By installing new cell towers within city limits on existing utility poles. A $180,000 investment by Network Building and Consulting LLC is making this possible. Sam Lusk, the Director of the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WDVM 25

St. Patrick’s Day Run Fest returns with hundreds of participants

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Some parts of Downtown Hagerstown were closed off for Washington County’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Run Fest. The event was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic but this year they’re back and the community was excited. Dozens of people in green filled the streets of Hagerstown. Some […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Dreamers and advocates demand support from universities and the community

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A first-of-its-kind event that brings people together for a powerful discussion. Students, staff, and community members from several schools in Northern Virginia are talking about how to serve undocumented students and dreamers better. That was the topic at Marymount University’s first-ever Dreamer Symposium. One Marymount University student said she’s been in […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Local woman’s childhood dream becomes a reality thanks to grant

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and her team awarded the first of twelve people with grants from the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund. The fund is part of the Legacy Initiative and is the first grant program in the District that was created to help entrepreneurs and small business owners who face […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy