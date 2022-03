Just as people have slowly begun getting their lives back to almost normal, let's not forget that COVID-19 is still around and we may need a 4th vaccination. It was in late February when I finally stopped wearing a mask where ever I go. The past 10 days have felt the most normal since before the pandemic. Sure along the way, there were moments of seeing family and a few friends but even then I was still leary and cautious.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO