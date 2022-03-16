Amber Harding: Will Bowser administration really terminate 913 families from housing assistance, despite a billion dollars in unexpected money?

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor of Washington, DC. (WASHINGTON, DC/NEW YORK CITY) – Tonight, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about ongoing investigations by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the New York Police Department into an individual who is suspected of targeting and shooting men experiencing homelessness in Washington, DC and New York City. Between March 3 and March 9, three men were shot in Washington, DC and one of those men succumbed to his injuries. This weekend, at least two men were shot in New York City and at least one of those men succumbed to his injuries. The suspect in both cities is believed to be the same individual. Following their conversation, Mayor Bowser and Mayor Adams released the following joint statement:

