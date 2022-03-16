ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Amber Harding: Will Bowser administration really terminate 913 families from housing assistance, despite a billion dollars in unexpected money?

By Commentary
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration appears to be ready to follow through on plans to terminate 913 formerly homeless families this year from a time-limited housing program called rapid rehousing. The Department of Human Services (DHS), which runs rapid rehousing, says it has to terminate these families because the program does not...

Comments / 6

V.Skee 13%
3d ago

You have to put time limits on giving out free money. Some people will purposely not get a job because their rent is getting paid anyway.

2
 

