Presidential Election

Sen. Kennedy rips Biden's response to Putin: 'Bambi's baby brother'

By Fox News Staff
Right Wing Uncut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden for his foreign policy stance, warning "weakness invites the wolves" as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine and Ukraine pleads with the international community for more military aid. Sen. Kennedy joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Biden's positioning, urging him to provide Zelenskyy with...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 48

Joebeacon
5d ago

Biden won't give them anything; he is in bed with Russia, and he wants Russia to take over Ukraine so all the evidence against him and his son disappear.

Reply(11)
32
Carolyn
5d ago

Is the GOP capable of an honest talking point? Biden has done much for Ukraine in the way of weapons and money, and aid. Bad talking points from Kennedy and others only serve to divide our country, don’t let that happen over more of their lies

Reply
16
valley
5d ago

I think he forgot that we have to work with 29 other countries. Or, he doesn’t know that the war is between Russia and Ukraine.

Reply
15
