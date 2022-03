Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were the two defining players of the NBA during the 1980s. Johnson and Bird were the central figures of the Lakers and Celtics respectively throughout the 80s and led their franchises to a combined 8 NBA championships during the 80s. As the NBA transitioned into the 90s, there was only one player capable of taking their spot at the top of the NBA mountain.

