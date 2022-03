Tomorrow might be Apple event day, but for those still trying to procure Sony’s next-gen gaming console, each and every day is one to wait with bated breath. Thankfully, we’re happy to report that GameStop is scheduled to restock the PlayStation 5 twice this week. The retailer will have the PS5 Digital Edition available for sale on its site beginning Tuesday, March 8th, at 11AM EST / 8AM PST. This is a rare drop just for the entry-level model of the PS5, which lacks the disc drive. But if you are hoping to snag the standard, disc-equipped PS5, there’s more hope for you later this week. Select GameStop stores will have the standard model on Friday, March 11th, for in-person sales.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO