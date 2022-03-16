The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion helped inspire Starfield's dialogue system

If you've been elbow-deep in "Elden Ring" for the last few weeks, you'll be pleased to hear that Bandai Namco has just announced a new patch for the game, available on March 17. Since its launch, the game has already received a couple of patches, but they were composed of less-than-exciting (but still very needed) "Elden Ring" performance fixes. This time around, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are serving up some thrilling improvements, including new quests, balance changes, and a long list of bug fixes. The patch is available to users across all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This update brings the game up to version 1.03, marking a larger patch than the one it has received previously. This time around, Bandai Namco has shared a full list of changes on its website, and it's definitely packed full of changes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO