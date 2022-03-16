ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion helped inspire Starfield's dialogue system

By Ali Jones
 1 day ago
Dialogue and persuasion systems in Starfield were partly inspired by Oblivion. In the latest episode of developer update Into the Starfield, design director Emil Pagliarulo said that Bethesda knew it wanted to do "some kind of persuasion mini-game thing." In response, quest director Will Shen said "it was funny, we didn't...

ComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Players Surprised With New Update

Call of Duty players who are still active in Black Ops Cold War got quite the treat this week with Treyarch Studios announcing another new update for the game. Treyarch itself referred to this as a "Surprise!" for the community, and surprising it was. It comes with a new map which will look quite familiar to long-time Call of Duty players, but it's got more than just that as well with another weapon, a new bundle to purchase, and hopes from players for more updates to come after this one.
SVG

RIP Bethesda Launcher

Although Steam continues to be the world's leading store/launcher when it comes to the PC marketplace, many publishers have elected to start their own similar hubs. This not only gives companies a central place to buy and purchase their products, but also cuts out the Valve-owned Steam, which controversially takes a 30% cut of every sale on its platform (per VG247). Companies such as Rockstar and Epic Games have created their own launchers and marketplaces to keep all of those profits to themselves. Bethesda is also among those companies. Or at least, it was.
Where to Find Storm Atronachs in Elder Scrolls Online

Looking for Storm Atronachs in Elder Scrolls Online? Here's what you need to know. Elder Scrolls Online features a number of weird and wonderful enemies for you to take down. Some you'll recognize, others you won't - which makes traversing Tamriel all that more enjoyable. Storm Atronachs are a certain type of Daedra that you might encounter on your journey.
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
GamesRadar+

You can now pre-register for Apex Legends on mobile

Global pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile has officially begun. EA has announced that players across the world can now pre-register to play Apex Legends Mobile. Earlier this year, the game had a limited launch which saw the pocket edition of the award-winning battle royale game rolled out across ten countries.
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West player turns a single captured machine into an infinite money farm

Horizon Forbidden West is hiding a pretty nifty money farming exploit, one player has discovered. Yesterday, a post on the official Horizon Forbidden West subreddit surfaced, bringing to light a brand new exploit to obtain money quickly and easily in Guerrilla's sequel. In short, the entire play hinges on overriding a Bristleback while out exploring the open world of the Forbidden West.
GamesRadar+

Why you should play... Hitman

Ever wondered what's so great about the Hitman games? Or did you play it a while ago and bounce off it? As part of a brand new video series called "Why you should play", we've decided to revisit some classic games like Hitman with our resident super fans explaining what's so great about each title, to someone who's more on the fence.
ComicBook

Elden Ring Update 1.03 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Elden Ring update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything that developer FromSoftware has tweaked, fixed, and added to the game with the update. Dubbed update 1.03, it remains to be seen how much the patch actually improves as previous patches have unintentionally plagued the game with various issues.
GamesRadar+

The new-gen Resident Evil upgrades will carry over your old saves

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will let you use your old saves, Capcom has confirmed. There's still no release date for the new-gen Resident Evil upgrades, but Capcom says they're due to launch later this year. And when they do, you'll be able to carry your progress from the Xbox One and PS4 versions over to their new-gen counterparts. Furthermore, if you have the Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7, you'll get the upgraded version of the included DLC as well.
PC Gamer

Elden Ring quests: How to start NPC storylines

Elden Ring quests in the Lands Between aren't necessary to complete the game, but you could miss out on valuable items, gear, or a different Elden Ring ending if you choose to ignore them. With so much to explore it's easy to miss NPCs, even before you leave Limgrave. The...
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy Origin dev says Chaos memes are "better than if it wasn't being talked about at all"

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's producer has addressed the game's many memes. Following the reveal of Stranger of Paradise at E3 2021, players were certainly talking about the game, but not in the way its creators anticipated. The game's leading character Jack became the subject of a great many memes due to his repeated use of the word "Chaos".
hypebeast.com

FromSoftware Hopes to Take 'Elden Ring' "Beyond the Realm of Games"

Following the massive success of Elden Ring, which saw 12 million in global sales after just a month of release, FromSoftware is now hoping to expand on the franchise to more than just video games. In a press release detailing its latest sales figures, the developer and publisher Bandai Namco...
SlashGear

Latest Elden Ring Update Brings New NPC Features And Big Balance Changes

If you've been elbow-deep in "Elden Ring" for the last few weeks, you'll be pleased to hear that Bandai Namco has just announced a new patch for the game, available on March 17. Since its launch, the game has already received a couple of patches, but they were composed of less-than-exciting (but still very needed) "Elden Ring" performance fixes. This time around, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are serving up some thrilling improvements, including new quests, balance changes, and a long list of bug fixes. The patch is available to users across all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This update brings the game up to version 1.03, marking a larger patch than the one it has received previously. This time around, Bandai Namco has shared a full list of changes on its website, and it's definitely packed full of changes.
PC Gamer

Todd Howard says Starfield is channelling 'older hardcore RPGs'

A new Starfield developer diary discusses some of the game's main factions and describes elements of the experience—then, in a moment destined to be memed forever, Todd Howard says "why are we all here?" We're here to watch another video of talking heads illustrated with concept art and clips of old games for a product that's apparently launching in eight months, Todd.
GamesRadar+

E3 2022 Schedule – Everything we know so far

The E3 2022 schedule isn't close to being locked down, even with just three months to go until the event. Usually, E3 would run as a physical event around the middle of June at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, but, due to the pandemic, for the last two years it's been a digital event.
