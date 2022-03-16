ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice did NOT ask sister-in-law Melissa Gorga to be a bridesmaid when she marries Luis Ruelas during summer wedding in New Jersey

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Teresa Giudice is in the throes of planning her wedding to fiance Luis Ruelas after the couple became engaged last fall when he proposed during a romantic trip to Greece.

And the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that she did not ask her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, to stand by her side when she says 'I do' later this summer during a big wedding celebration.

Giudice stopped by to chat with Andy Cohen and comedian Loni Love on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night where she revealed that her brother's wife and longtime RHONJ co-star would not be part of bridal party.

Teresa Giudice is in the throes of planning her wedding to fiance Luis Ruelas after the couple became engaged last fall when he proposed during a romantic trip to Greece

When Teresa was asked about a few of her plans while in town, she admitted to having a meeting set up with Oprah's florist Preston Bailey.

'How many bridesmaids will you have?' Loni asked the longtime Bravo star.

'Eight bridesmaids,' Teresa quipped, with Love coming back: 'Any of the housewives and your castmates?'

'No,' Giudice sternly responded.

Shocked to hear the news, Andy chimed in: 'Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?'

Oh no: The Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that she did not ask her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, to stand by her side when she says 'I do' later this summer during a big wedding celebration
Family forever? Melissa has been married to Teresa's brother, Joe, since 2004, and began starring on RHONJ in its third season; seen in 2018
That's awkward: Shocked to hear the news, Andy chimed in: 'Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?'

'Don't make a big deal of it,' Teresa assured everyone. 'I mean come on.'

Andy asked: 'Will this be news to her, hearing this now?'

'I mean, I guess so,' she said over her signature nervous laughter. 'I mean, hello, we're on national TV.'

Melissa has been married to Teresa's brother, Joe, since 2004, and began starring on RHONJ in its third season.

'Don't make a big deal of it,' Teresa assured everyone. 'I mean come on.'
'Eight bridesmaids,' Teresa quipped, with comedian Loni Love coming back: 'Any of the housewives and your castmates?'

Their at-times tense relationship has played out in front of the cameras as Teresa and her ex husband Joe were indicted on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud, mail and wire fraud, and making false statements on loan applications

They both served time in prison (she served a year while he was behind bars for 41 months), and Joe was deported back to his home country, Italy, before Teresa made the difficult decision to divorce her husband of 20 years, which was finalized in September 2020.

Teresa since rebounded with Luis and the couple began dating in 2020, roughly one year before he proposed in Greece. Their relationship is currently under fire as the cast questions his intentions with Giudice on this season of RHONJ.

Lucky in love? Teresa since rebounded with Luis and the couple began dating in 2020, roughly one year before he proposed in Greece. Their relationship is currently under fire as the cast questions his intentions with Giudice on this season of RHONJ

bravotv.com

Jennifer Aydin Shares “Very Exciting News” About Her Family

Jennifer Aydin is sharing some happy news about her family. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member recently revealed that her brother, Michael, was planning to return home to the Garden State, as well as other updates about her family, which she shared exclusively in an interview with Bravo Insider.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
