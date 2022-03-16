City of La Marque presents Barbara Gonzales

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH🧑🏻‍🦳

Barbara Gonzales is the emergency medical services (EMS) administrator for the La Marque Fire Department.

She is tasked with ensuring our department is able to meet the needs of our citizens and those traveling through our city.

Her responsibility is ensuring three (3) medical transport units are stocked and meet all governing requirements.

This is supplemented with overseeing thirty (30) personnel in regards to medical response and readiness through continued training and following a quality assurance model.

Other duties include working directly with the City’s Medical

