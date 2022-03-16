ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

City of La Marque presents Barbara Gonzales

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH🧑🏻‍🦳
Barbara Gonzales is the emergency medical services (EMS) administrator for the La Marque Fire Department.
She is tasked with ensuring our department is able to meet the needs of our citizens and those traveling through our city.
Her responsibility is ensuring three (3) medical transport units are stocked and meet all governing requirements.
This is supplemented with overseeing thirty (30) personnel in regards to medical response and readiness through continued training and following a quality assurance model.
Other duties include working directly with the City’s Medical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiirJ_0egqB4vR00
City of La Marque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLS7m_0egqB4vR00
City of La Marque

Director and our EMS reporting/ billing company.
Growing up in Galveston County, Captain Gonzales was challenged with the odds stacked against her when she became a teenage mother.
She knew that if she wanted to make a better life for her children, she needed to invest her education and training.
After earning her Paramedic license, she went on to graduate with a degree. Knowing she wanted to strive to be a role model for her children, and other women in the community, she began working for the City of La Marque as a Paramedic.
Shortly afterward, she completed firefighter training and then was promoted to EMS Administrator, as a Captain.
She has been appointed as acting Fire Chief on occasion.
In her short tenure within this expanded role, she has created a successful EMS program. During this time, she helped obtain new cardiac monitors, and recently managed one of the Fire Engines in becoming the first advanced life support fire engine within the county.
Captain Gonzales is recently married and has 5 children (4 sons and a stepdaughter).
She is a resident of La Marque.
Join us in celebration as we highlight the many
#WonderWomen that serve our great city!
#WomensHistoryMonth #womeninlaw #communitymatters #movingforward

Comments / 2

Related
Bay Area Entertainer

Tax & amp; Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching

Don’t miss the following important property tax and voter registration deadlines as well as the 2022. Effectively Protest Your Property Value class schedule. March 31st Second Installment deadline for 2021 property taxes for seniors, disabled persons, disabled vets, surviving spouses of disabled vets and those taking advantage of disaster.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Sapce Center Rotary LEAP awards

We are proud to share that our co-founder, Rick Gornto, is being celebrated as the inaugural Rotary Club Of Space Center LEAP award individual honoree!. His dedication for empowering and elevating the lives of others has impacted many.
ADVOCACY
Bay Area Entertainer

Meet Fire Fighter Christina

Since I was young I wanted to do emergency medicine. Countless hours spent watching "Rescue 911" and I wanted to be a Paramedic specifically. I joined the US Marines in 1996 but never chased my passion for medicine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
City
La Marque, TX
La Marque, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Marque Director#Paramedic#Ems Administrator
Bay Area Entertainer

Bill Pittman For Mayor of Santa Fe

· Santa Fe is undergoing a tremendous change of leadership – no city manager, a new police chief, a city secretary retiring after 36 years of service, plus in May two new Council members and a mayor. To move forward successfully, it’s important we focus on affordable and achievable plans.
SANTA FE, NM
Bay Area Entertainer

We introduce Joyce Kleimann

Joyce Kleimann has been the Director of the Genevieve Miller Hitchcock Public Library for the past 18 years. As Director of the smallest Library in Galveston County, her duties include everything, including ordering books, writing state reports, storytimes and planning programs for all ages, cleaning and sanitizing materials. equipment and facilities, to name just a few.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Bay Area Entertainer

Galveston Art League features pastels painter in March

Galveston Art League features pastels painter in March. Mary Vinnedge, who paints in pastels, is the Galveston Art League Gallery’s featured artist during March 2022. Check out her work noon-6 p.m. Fridays- Sundays at the downtown Galveston gallery, 2117A Postoffice St. ​In March, painter Mary Vinnedge headlines as Featured Artist at the Galveston Art League Gallery,
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

We would like y'all to meet Brenda Weber

Brenda Weber is a devoted wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 8. In 1974 her family moved to League City, TX where she met the love her life,. For 26 years, she taught 4th grade in Pearland, while Randy ran their air conditioning company. After Randy was elected to the U S Congress, Brenda retired from teaching so that she could help him serve the people of the 14th District of Texas.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy