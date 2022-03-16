City of La Marque presents Barbara Gonzales
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH🧑🏻🦳
Barbara Gonzales is the emergency medical services (EMS) administrator for the La Marque Fire Department.
She is tasked with ensuring our department is able to meet the needs of our citizens and those traveling through our city.
Her responsibility is ensuring three (3) medical transport units are stocked and meet all governing requirements.
This is supplemented with overseeing thirty (30) personnel in regards to medical response and readiness through continued training and following a quality assurance model.
Other duties include working directly with the City’s Medical
Director and our EMS reporting/ billing company.
Growing up in Galveston County, Captain Gonzales was challenged with the odds stacked against her when she became a teenage mother.
She knew that if she wanted to make a better life for her children, she needed to invest her education and training.
After earning her Paramedic license, she went on to graduate with a degree. Knowing she wanted to strive to be a role model for her children, and other women in the community, she began working for the City of La Marque as a Paramedic.
Shortly afterward, she completed firefighter training and then was promoted to EMS Administrator, as a Captain.
She has been appointed as acting Fire Chief on occasion.
In her short tenure within this expanded role, she has created a successful EMS program. During this time, she helped obtain new cardiac monitors, and recently managed one of the Fire Engines in becoming the first advanced life support fire engine within the county.
Captain Gonzales is recently married and has 5 children (4 sons and a stepdaughter).
She is a resident of La Marque.
