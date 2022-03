Get those to-go mugs ready, again, because your next Starbuck coffee could come with a side of sustainability. By the end of next year, Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to use a personal, reusable cup for their drinks, the company announced Tuesday. The change will apply to drinks ordered in the café, at the drive-thru and mobile orders.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO