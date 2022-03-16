ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Everton sweat on Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness ahead of Newcastle clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEZl0_0egq97Sj00

Everton boss Frank Lampard must wait to see if Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Newcastle on Thursday night.

The striker had returned from injury earlier this month only to miss Sunday’s defeat to Wolves through illness, and will be assessed after resuming training on Tuesday.

Jonjoe Kenny is suspended after his red card at the weekend, while Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

Joe Willock could return to the Newcastle squad for the trip to Goodison Park after missing Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea through illness.

Head coach Eddie Howe will make late decisions on fellow midfielders Jonjo Shelvey, who also sat out at Stamford Bridge because of illness, and Joelinton, who had missed the last two games with a groin injury.

Central defender Federico Fernandez was due to return to training on Wednesday after a side strain, while striker Callum Wilson is stepping up his recovery from a calf problem, but full-backs Kieran Trippier (fractured metatarsal) and Jamal Lewis (groin) and midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) are still out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, El Ghazi, Alli, Iwobi, Rondon.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonjo Shelvey
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Jonjoe Kenny
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Fabian Delph
Person
Kieran Trippier
ESPN

Christian Pulisic scores as Chelsea advance past Lille in Champions League round of 16

Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory away to Lille on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Lille opened the scoring through a Burak Yilmaz penalty on 38 minutes to cut their aggregate deficit to 2-1, but Pulisic provided a cool finish on the stroke of half-time to restore Chelsea's two-goal cushion.
UEFA
newschain

No new fitness worries for Crewe ahead of clash with Portsmouth

Crewe have no new injury doubts ahead of the visit of Portsmouth. The Railwaymen lost 3-1 at home to Wycombe on Saturday, their eighth loss in nine games. Rio Adebisi (foot) is a long-term absentee but there could be better news with regards to Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket edging towards full fitness.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness
newschain

Everton boss Frank Lampard plays down significance of must-win Newcastle clash

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not believe one result will determine their Premier League future but knows this week’s visit of Newcastle is crucial for confidence. Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Wolves was an eighth defeat in nine matches and their nine-point return from the last 60 available has left them above the bottom three on goal difference only, with a first relegation in 71 years a genuine fear.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined for going 8mph over speed limit

England and Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been fined after he was caught driving eight miles per hour over the speed limit in his Lamborghini. The 24-year-old striker was issued with three penalty points and ordered to pay a £900 fine, £620 costs and a £90 surcharge at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after he admitted driving the sports car at 58mph in a 50mph zone.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, is fined £900 and given three penalty points for speeding at 58mph in his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus V8 supercar

Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin was fined £900 and handed three penalty points today for speeding at 58mph in his £160,000 Lamborghini Urus V8 supercar. The England striker, who celebrates his 25th birthday tomorrow, did not appear at Chester magistrates court where his solicitor pleaded guilty on his behalf.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Carel Eiting could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Bournemouth

Huddersfield midfielder Carel Eiting is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Bournemouth. Dane Eiting missed the midweek defeat at Millwall due to a minor foot problem, while Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is pushing for his first start for the club. Head coach Carlos Corberan could be...
SOCCER
newschain

Brendan Rodgers hails Wesley Fofana after goalscoring return

Boss Brendan Rodgers hailed comeback king Wesley Fofana as Leicester reached the Europa Conference League quarter finals. Defender Fofana marked his return after seven months out with a broken leg with the crucial goal in Rennes to send the Foxes into the last eight, despite a 2-1 defeat. Flavien Tait...
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy