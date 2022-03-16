Wild birds in NC die from highly contagious flu, including hawk in Wake County

Raleigh, N.C. — Wildlife officials announced that several wild birds in North Carolina, including the Triangle, have died from a highly dangerous strain of bird flu.

The outbreak was reported in January, impacting 53 wild birds at three sites across the state. The North Carolina Zoo closed its aviary as a result.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on Monday confirmed that at least four wild birds have died from the virus — a snow goose (Hyde County), a redhead duck (Carteret County), a red-shouldered hawk (Wake County) and a bald eagle (Dare County).

Earlier this year, the High Path Avian Influenza, a "highly pathogenic" and deadly strain of bird flu carried from Europe by migrating waterfowl, was found at sites in Hyde County, a site on the Pamlico-Beaufort county line and a new site in Bladen County.

Those were first wild birds to in the U.S. to have the deadly avian flu since 2016, officials said in January.

Tara Harrison, associate professor of zoo and exotic animal medicine at North Carolina State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, said that the flu was likely spreading among North Carolina's bird population earlier than this week.

"It hasn't necessarily moved into the Triangle, it's just we noticed it in the Triangle," she said. "It's been pretty much noticed up and down the whole East Coast, and also in other flyways are migrating bird pathways."

The deadly strain kills about 75% of birds exposed to it. Harrison said oftentimes, this flu doesn't have any symptoms in birds. A farmer may be dealing with the High Path Avian Influenza if they notice large swathes of their birds dying for no apparent reason.

Experts say that there has been no sign that this flu spreads from birds to humans, but it's not impossible.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not said that this is a major risk to humans yet but it's "something that in theory could," Harrison said.

"I wouldn't recommended handling dead birds," she said. "If you're handling bird feeders or washing them ... wash your hands after that. Just practice really good hygiene."

State wildlife biologist Joe Fuller said backyard songbirds are not at high risk — but rather scavenger birds like crows, buzzards and some hawks.

The best thing that farmers can do to lower risk of disease is to "practice good biosecurity," Harrison said. That means farmers should frequently change their shoes and wash their hands when working with birds.