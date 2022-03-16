Read full article on original website
Related
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Auburn Live Basketball Show: Tigers keep rolling, win fourth straight SEC game
There are certainly teams that are garnering more attention than Auburn in the SEC for various reasons, but the Tigers have now quietly won four straight games and sit near the top of the conference standings, just one game behind Alabama, and tied with Tennessee at 5-1. Watch as contributor...
Three Immediate Impact Early Enrollees
Tigers will have 13 early-enrollees this spring. Who can make an immediate impact?
Tennessee Basketball: Vols update the status of Santiago Vescovi (shoulder)
No. 9 Tennessee will build Santiago Vescovi back into practice Thursday at Pratt Pavilion, according to a program spokesperson, as the senior guard continues to recover from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the Vols’ 70-59 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Senior guard Tyreke Key, who...
Comments / 0