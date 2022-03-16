ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

 1 day ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia,...

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
Rangers Have Something the Oilers, Maple Leafs & Golden Knights Need

The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights are three teams with playoff aspirations. The franchises find themselves with unsettled circumstances at their respective goaltending positions with the trade deadline days away. But a potential replacement is available for the organizations in New York Rangers backup Alexandar Georgiev.
Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Kuemper Gets Another Shutout, Avs Top Kings, 3-0

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper is on a roll. Kuemper made 23 saves and recorded his second consecutive shutout and fifth overall this season to lead the Avalanche to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in southern California. Kuemper got some help from his offense...
NHL Trade Buzz: Golden Knights could seek goalie help with Lehner injured

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on Monday (3 p.m. ET) is four days away. Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:. Goalie Robin Lehner and forwards Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith likely will not return to the lineup soon for the Golden Knights, coach Peter DeBoer said.
NHL trade deadline could be full of last-minute deals

The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a flat salary cap has stalled much of the trade market around the NHL. Most teams are waiting until close to the deadline Monday before making major moves. General managers say things are quiet now but expect activity to pick up this weekend. West titans Colorado and Calgary have already made substantial additions. The Avalanche and Flames might not be done dealing. Calgary acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle on Wednesday.
New York Rangers likely out on Ben Chiarot, looking at other rental defenseman

The New York Rangers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot for several weeks, but latest reports indicate that they are no longer in the running. “It sounds like (the Josh Manson trade) really intensified some of those conversations that were already happening between the Montreal Canadiens and a pretty long list of suitors,” Pierre LeBrun said on TSN Insider Trading Tuesday. “Among the teams that we believe still have interest includes Calgary, Carolina, Florida, St. Louis and others.”
Minnesota hosts Chicago after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-20-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild's 4-2 win against the Bruins. The Wild have gone 8-8-1 against division opponents. Minnesota is second in the Western...
UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
Roslovic scores twice, helps Blue Jackets top Senators

OTTAWA -- Jack Roslovic scored twice for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday. "I'm trying to build that structured game and be able to make plays consistently," Roslovic said. "Don't turn the puck over, just make the right plays and be a good all-around player.
NHL On Tap: Giroux to play 1,000th game when Flyers host Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Claude Giroux is scheduled to play his 1,000th NHL game when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Giroux will join Bobby Clarke (1,144) as the second player to reach the milestone with the Flyers. The 34-year-old forward is second in team history in points (900) and assists (609), also behind Clarke (852 assists, 1,210 points). The question is if this will be Giroux's final game with Philadelphia (18-30-11) because he is a pending unrestricted free agent and one of the biggest names on the market before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Giroux has played his 15-season NHL career for the Flyers, the past 10 as captain. Defenseman Roman Josi has scored 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in a seven-game point streak and forward Matt Duchene 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in a seven-game run for Nashville (35-21-4), which is 5-1-0 in its past six games following a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer.
Tampa Bay hosts New York after Hedman's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (38-18-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Tampa Bay after Victor Hedman scored two goals in the Lightning's 4-1 win over the Kraken. The Lightning are 21-9-3 against conference opponents. Tampa Bay ranks...
PHT Morning Skate: Bunting for Calder; Minnesota’s all hockey hair team

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Why Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting deserves the Calder Trophy over Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Trevor Zegras, and others. [TSN]
NHL Buzz: Bergeron out at least one more game for Bruins

Allen returns for Canadiens; Girgensons back for Sabres. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Patrice Bergeron did not play for the Bruins in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and will be out at least one more game.
Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
St. Louis heads to Columbus for non-conference showdown

St. Louis Blues (34-17-9, second in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-28-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis travels to Columbus for a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets are 17-13-3 on their home ice. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.4 assists per game, led...
