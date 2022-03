This keynote recap is from the FreightWaves 3PL Summit. KEYNOTE TOPIC: 3PLs’ role as advocates for the trucking industry. DETAILS: The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) is a group of approximately 1,200 members representing the interests of the freight brokerage community. In this fireside chat with FreightWaves’ Kaylee Nix, TIA’s Anne Reinke discusses what it takes to be a successful broker, the rise of digital brokerages and what her members are seeing in the market.

