Zoo issues orangutan health update

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Joe the orangutan’s condition continues to be stable, the Erie Zoo reported on Wednesday, March 16.

“Our team is grateful for the overwhelming support as our coordination efforts continue to progress,” the zoo wrote in a post on social media.

The Bornean orangutan family has not been in the zoo exhibit since Joe developed his mystery illness. The family was not in its exhibit when the zoo opened for the season on March 6.

According to a statement from the zoo, primate keepers observed Joe displaying symptoms of decreased appetite, lethargy and lack of engagement. A COVID-19 test was negative. Other tests also had come up short of an answer.

Joe is 36 years old. His mate is Dasa, and they live together with their 5-year-old offspring, Otis.

According to the Orangutan Conservancy website ( www.orangutan.com ), orangutans have a life expectancy of about 35 to 40 years in the wild. That said, they can sometimes live into their late 50s in captivity.

The zoo had set up a table in the exhibit area where visitors could make get-well cards for Joe. The cards eventually will be given to the orangutans for “enrichment” – materials and activities that stimulate the primates’ senses.

Less than a week after Joe’s illness was announced, get-well cards covered the center glass of the exhibit.

“This exhibit is one of the most popular,” zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker had said. “People are very attached to the family. They spend more time in here than they do in our other exhibits. They interact with the visitors – they’ll blow kisses and they’ll play. It’s very fun.”

In the March 16 update, the zoo noted that orangutans have been trained to “willingly participate in their own health monitoring.”

“Joe specifically is trained to let us take his blood pressure, do blood draws, issue oral medications, take his temperature, and even use a mobile single lead EKG machine called KardiaMobile to check his heart function,” the update said.

During an update on March 11, the zoo said, “Our team is performing regular evaluations while we work with a team of orangutan specialists to schedule the next steps in the diagnostic process.”

