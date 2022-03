Zoe Saldana thinks that Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek film could have changed the franchise!. There is little doubt that fans are already expecting to see Zoe Saldana in Star Trek 4 and her return as Nyota Uhura is certainly a welcome one. However, it looks like the Avatar star actually had her eye on a completely different project. Saldana has just admitted that she was hoping to work on Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie because she believes it could have been a "gamechanger" for the franchise!

