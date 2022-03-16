ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Simms Would Rather Have Baker Mayfield Than Jimmy Garoppolo

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago

It's been a wild few weeks on the NFL quarterback market and things aren't set to settle down any time soon. Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz are already in different uniforms. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be traded before the NFL Draft at the end of April. Deshaun Watson talks are heating up after a hiatus resulting from his legal issues. Then, last night, Baker Mayfield posted a cryptic message on his social media platforms that sure looks like a farewell to the city of Cleveland.

There were rumblings earlier in the offseason that Mayfield is at odds with the Browns' front office and the team may try to shoot for an upgrade over the former No. 1 overall pick. They obviously lost out on Wilson and Aaron Rodgers decided to stay put in Green Bay. The only recent rumor we've heard is that the Browns are in on the Watson talks, but there is nothing definitive on that front. Still, the tone of Mayfield's message suggests a trade is inevitable.

This led Chris Simms to state that, if he had to choose, he'd rather have Mayfield over the other QB who will inevitably be traded this offseason-- Garoppolo.

The latter half of that tweet is quite a claim. For all of Garoppolo's well-covered flaws, he was good enough to help lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC Championship Game appearance in the two seasons he was mostly healthy under Kyle Shanahan. He had lots of help between Shanahan's offense, the playmakers at his disposal, and the dangerous defense. But Garoppolo had to make the right throws at the right moment in the most important time of the season for consecutive games, and he did.

Could Mayfield do the same? Maybe. We probably won't find out. Is Mayfield better than Garoppolo? Right now, it's a toss-up. Mayfield has more arm talent, which is part of the reason why he went No. 1 overall as opposed to going in the late second round like Garoppolo. Mayfield showed he can play playoff-caliber football last season, leading Cleveland to their first playoff win in decades. But his resume in that department still pales in comparison to Jimmy G.

Most would probably agree with Simms that they'd rather have Mayfield over Garoppolo, all other things equal. For all his flaws, Mayfield hasn't even gotten a second contract yet. Garoppolo is on the last year of his and is pretty much a finished product at this point. He has no room to grow. Mayfield certainly does. His physical limitations in terms of his ability to throw deep outs and ins may not change. But it is difficult to gauge how far along Mayfield is in his development when the environment around him has been so tumultuous his whole career. This past season was the first season in which Mayfield played a consecutive year under one head coach. Who knows what he'd look like if he had spent the last four seasons under Shanahan like Garoppolo has?

As a result, Mayfield is more of a wild card than Garoppolo. And his reputation is not in a great place after the OBJ debacle. The vague farewell message before any news had gained traction won't help. Teams know what they're getting in Jimmy G. That isn't the case with Mayfield. How the next few months unfold will reveal how similar teams are thinking to Simms.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Nick Wright: Lakers Dead, Died a Miserable Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have been remarkably consistent in their ability to fall short of any reasonable expectations this season and last night was yet another shining example of the hellish existence LeBron James has invited every geriatric millennial to share. All of the shows will be all over the disaster against the lowly Houston Rockets, which featured James passing up a look at the victory in favor of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missing a bunny at the rack to perhaps officially eliminate the Lakers from having any hope. Because First Things First is, by definition, first, Nick Wright was able to blaze the trail for today's discourse. And he held nothing back.
NBA
The Big Lead

Steve Smith Blasted Baker Mayfield on NFL Network

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are in the process of a breakup and it seems everyone is piling on the 26-year-old quarterback. On Wednesday, Steve Smith went on television and absolutely lit up Mayfield. The former All-Pro and NFL Network analyst hammered the Browns quarterback for how he's played in Cleveland.
NFL
The Big Lead

Fact-Checking Stephen A. Smith's Claim That Baker Mayfield Had More Progressive Commercials Than Wins

The Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns tension is growing thicker by the moment. Such discord is perfect fodder for blog posts and especially sweet for First Take. Given the opportunity to opine on the situation today, Stephen A. Smith revisited some of the things Mayfield has done while in Cleveland that all combine to make the quarterback an unsympathetic figure, from pushing for Freddie Kitchens to be the coach to alienating Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Agreed To Another Notable Workout

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has agreed to another notable workout with an NFL player. This weekend, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback agreed to a workout with a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Kaepernick to come work out with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Big Lead

Chris Mortensen: Browns Want 'An Adult' at Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are breaking up. It seems the Browns will be moving on from Mayfield regardless of whether or not the they can swing a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen revealed a lot in a short segment during an NFL free agency special.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Browns
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
The Big Lead

Deshaun Watson Trade Is a Huge Win for the Texans

The Houston Texans got better on Friday. They traded away franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, but put their future on great footing. In fact, you could make the argument that Houston fleeced the Browns in the Watson trade. In exchange for Watson and a fifth-round pick, the...
NFL
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
The Big Lead

Roundup: Gregg Popovich Makes History; Deshaun Watson Won't Face Criminal Charges; Carlos Rodon to the Giants

Covid response may have to be scaled back amid congressional inaction ... India to Pakistan: sorry about that missile ... Would love to go on a sea voyage ... Congress passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill ... Biden: U.S. to welcome Ukrainian refugees "with open arms ... How misinformers exploit TikTok’s audio features to spread fake war footage in Ukraine ... Russia blocked Instagram in social media crackdown ... Stocks tumbled again ... How "John Carter" changed Hollywood ... Shawn Levy to direct "Deadpool 3" ... Bobby Wagner claims the Seahawks didn't contact him before release ... Carlos Rodon signs with the Giants ... Joe Buck is joining Troy Aikman at ESPN ... Gregg Popovich sets NBA all-time wins record ... Deshaun Watson won't be criminally charged ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation

Colin Kaepernick has been an NFL free agent since 2017. For four years, a chance to return to the league he was once dynamic in has never seemed likely. That said, when New Orleans Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey extended an invitation to Kaepernick to work out, the QB took it. And when video surfaced of the pair running routes on air, fans in NOLA got to thinking.
NFL
The Big Lead

Five First-Round March Madness Upset Picks

March Madness has arrived and the most important part of filling out a bracket or placing bets is picking upsets. Is there skill or luck in picking the right mid-major or underachieving power school to make a run? Probably a little of both. With that in mind here are five first-round matchups where an underdog could pull off the upset. Odds via WynnBet.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

Most of the current conversation surrounding the Browns and trades revolves around quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, according to Jeremy Fowler via FanSided’s Adam Patrick, Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in another move. “The #Browns have reportedly ‘looked into’ trading for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter,” Patrick tweeted.
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Rodgers Can't Be Happy the Packers Traded Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers just committed to the Green Bay Packers for three more years, and less than a week later the franchise sent away his top target. On Thursday, the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and possibly more. Rodgers can't be happy about this development.
NFL
The Big Lead

Iowa Screwed By Missed Call in Upset Loss to Richmond

Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

LeBron James Had a Ben Simmons Moment as the Lakers Lost Again

LeBron James passed up a shot that could have won the game and instead kicked it out with time running down in regulation against the Houston Rockets. Carmelo Anthony missed a jumper and the Los Angeles Lakers went on to lose in overtime. For once, you can point the finger at LeBron. Just look at this final play in regulation and tell me it doesn't remind you of Ben Simmons passing up that dunk against Atlanta in the playoffs.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy