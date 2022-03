LimeWire, the popular early 2000s file-sharing service known for the illegal download of music and movies, is officially back as an NFT marketplace. LimeWire lost a four-year battle against the US music industry in 2010 and has since then has remained a nostalgic relic of the past until now. According to the new management, it is now relaunching as a “mainstream-ready, digital collectibles marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focusing on music.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO