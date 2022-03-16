ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Vacation Club announces plans for new vacation club villas at Polynesian Village Resort

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeB9a_0egq6gku00
Disney Vacation Club new villas (Disney Vacation Club)

BAY LAKE, Fla. — The Disney Vacation Club has announced proposed plans to develop new vacation club villas at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

“It’s no secret that our members and guests love the monorail resorts at Walt Disney World,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “Expanding our Disney Vacation Club offerings at the Polynesian would give our members and guests yet another incredible option for staying close to the magic while making vacation memories that last a lifetime.”

The villas are projected to open in late 2024.

The proposed vacation ownership property would complement the existing resort and evoke the spirit of the Pacific Islands, Disney said.

Disney officials released concept art of the new villas.

The new villas would be on the shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon.

The plan would offer additional rooms, new recreation offerings and dining options, Disney said.

More information about the project will be shared at a later date.

To learn more about the Disney Vacation Club, click here.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

