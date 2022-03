SiFive, Inc., a RISC-V chip technology startup in Silicon Valley, said on Wednesday it raised $175 million in its latest round of funding and is now valued at $2.5 billion. RISC-V is an instruction set architecture (ISA), a base for building chips that defines what kind of software can run on the chips. Arm Ltd's ARM and Intel's x86 are the dominant ISAs used today for general-purpose processors, or the brains of computers, and are proprietary.

