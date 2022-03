Trevor Story was linked to the St. Louis Cardinals, but the team was never seriously going to sign him. If you were an MLB team in need of a shortstop, this was the offseason to go get one. Of course, fans who were not crazy about the positional situation on their favorite team, they had their eyes on the last remaining top-tier option on the open market — Trevor Story. It was revealed on Sunday, March 20, that Story was signing a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO