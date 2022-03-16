ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy Needs at Least 3 Years to Replace Russian Gas Imports, Minister Says

By Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) -Italy will need at least three years to completely replace its gas imports from Russia with other energy sources, Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday. Rome imports around 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Russia every year - some 40% of its total...

