Retail sales up 0.3% in February amid higher prices

Retail sales growth accelerated last month as fashion and homewares benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that total sales jumped by 6.7% in February, as the removal of Plan B restrictions improved footfall.Nevertheless, retail experts highlighted that the high sales figures were buoyed by soaring inflation and added that Storm Eunice and waning consumer confidence did have some impact of sales for the month.UK retail sales were 2.7% higher than in February 2021 on a like-for-like basis, the report added.Consumer confidence, falling in recent months, will likely tumble further...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO