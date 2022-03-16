ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Two Night WrestleMania, Hangman Page Title Run, Tony Khan And ROH | Pillar To Post

By Fightful Overbooked
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeremy Lambert hosts Pillar To Post, Fightful's version of Around The Horn!. -...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

News On Pete Dunne's Transformation Into BUTCH On WWE Smackdown

Fightful was told throughout the day on March 11 that "something very dumb" was happening on tonight's episode of Smackdown, with numerous people chiming in that it would be a name change for a star that many already knew. There were wrestlers outside the company who knew of the name...
WWE
Fightful

NJPW Announces Dates For Best Of The Super Juniors 29

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors is back on its own. NJPW announced that for the first time in three years, Best of the Super Juniors will run as a stand alone tournament. The tournament has run alongside World Tag League since 2019 due to scheduling. The tournament will start...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Aldis
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Chris Jericho
Fightful

AEW Planned Scorpio Sky TNT Title Win As Far Back As Last Year

It would appear that AEW has had some of their big title changes planned for quite some time. After Scorpio Sky's AEW TNT Title win on the March 9 Dynamite, Fightful Select learned that the title win had been planned as far back as late 2021. We're told that the Cody Rhodes departure caused a "minimal" hiccup, but that a lot of what happened still went as planned.
WWE
Fightful

William Regal: I Had A Match With Sami Zayn In Dubai In 2014 At A WWE Tryout

William Regal is currently a big talking point amongst the wrestling world. After debuting at AEW Revolution a few weeks ago, Regal has aligned himself with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. While it's not very likely that the former Intercontinental Champion will ever wrestle again, he's now revealed some interesting details regarding the end of his in-ring career.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Hangman Page#Combat#Pillar To Post#Thelouisdangoor
Fightful

The Bouncers Discuss Re-Signing Exclusive Deals With Ring Of Honor Prior To ROH's Hiatus

The Bouncers, Beer City Bruisers and Brawler Milonas, were excited to be with Ring of Honor for the long haul. The Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas have talked about why they were excited to be on the Ring of Honor roster. Prior to recent changes, they had planned to be with the company exclusively for a long time to come as Ring of Honor chose to sign both men to exclusive agreements.
NFL
Fightful

Doudrop Waited Over A Decade To Face Becky Lynch, Recalls Lynch Taking A Hiatus From Pro Wrestling

Doudrop waited a long time to wrestle Becky Lynch. The match the WWE Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble this year was Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch. Unusual for WWE, this match featured two villains going at it in a singles capacity. However, digging deeper Beyond what was presented on television, this match was well over a decade in the making with Doudrop waiting a long time to wrestle someone she first became familiar with when she was known as “Rebecca Knox.”
WWE
Fightful

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For March 7-11

- The much heralded Raw Tag Team Title match was produced by Petey Williams & Abyss. - Dirty Dawgs vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker: Kenny Dykstra. - Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Queen Zelina: Shawn Daivari. - Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms. Smackdown producers...
WWE
411mania.com

Doc Gallows Sees Tony Khan’s Purchase of ROH as a Positive

Doc Gallows is excited to see what comes from Tony Khan buying ROH, as he discussed in a new interview. As reported earlier this month, Khan announced the purchase of Ring of Honor and the Good Brothers member told Wrestling Inc that he sees it as a good thing. “I...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Briscoes Not Expected To Join AEW, What Happened

Don't expect to see the Briscoes in AEW, at least if word at WarnerMedia and among AEW talent is true. Fightful has been told that as of prior to the ROH sale, The Briscoes weren't planned to be signed by All Elite Wrestling. It should be stated that we're not even sure of the interest on All Elite Wrestling's part, but if was confirmed to us by WarnerMedia sources that a person of influence in the company did not want the duo signed to AEW, specifically due to Jay Briscoe's homophobic tweets from 2013. Briscoe would apologize at the start of an ROH show the week after. Those that we heard from in ROH since have said that to their credit, they hadn't caused issues for the company since then. One AEW talent said they were made for television, but can't blame WarnerMedia or AEW.
WWE
Fightful

Miro Signs Long-Term Contract Extension With AEW

All Elite Wrestling is hanging on to a major talent for several more years. Fightful Select has learned that AEW has re-signed Miro to a four-year extension, that will keep him with the company until at least the start of 2026. We're told that the deal was agreed upon late last year, but didn't get signed for a little while after that.
WWE
Fightful

Matt Hardy Says It Was His Idea For Jeff Hardy To Do His Juke During His AEW Debut

Jeff Hardy explains why he was dancing on the way to save his brother during his AEW debut. Jeff Hardy joined the ranks of AEW on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He made his debut by Saving his brother, Matt Hardy from the beat down by the Andrade Family Office. On his way to the ring, Jeff Hardy briefly stopped to do his traditional entrance juke in a moment that quickly became a meme.
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Viewership Sees Another Decrease Following 3/18/22 Episode

Preliminary viewership for the March 18 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.043 million viewers on March 18. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 2.133 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.014 million viewers while the second hour also drew 2.071 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

Rhino Names His 'Forbidden Door' Dream Opponent

Rhino names a major WrestleMania player as his dream opponent beyond the Forbidden Door. IMPACT Wrestling has fostered some great relationships with other wrestling promotions over the course of the last year. Even Mickie James was able to participate in the WWE Royal Rumble this year while representing IMPACT Wrestling complete with her Knockouts Championship and entrance music.
WWE
Fightful

JONAH: I Was Promised The Top Spot In NXT

JONAH, the former Bronson Reed, was a featured talent on WWE's NXT brand before he was released from the company on August 6th, 2021. Aside from a 42-day NXT North American Championship reign, Reed was mostly stuck in lower card feuds during his time with the black and gold brand.
WWE
Fightful

Shelton Benjamin Squashes Rumor He Was Released From WWE, Jokingly Blames Mia Yim For Starting Rumor

Shelton Benjamin squashes rumor that he was released from WWE. Shelton Benjamin is a former WWE Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. Currently, he is on the Monday Night Raw roster and paired with Cedric Alexander. Benjamin had his first run in WWE in the early 2000s and returned in 2016 and has since had several different tag team pairings.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

7K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy