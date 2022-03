Republican Rep Madison Cawthorn offered a dismissive response to Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress after arriving just as the Ukrainian president was about to finish. The late entrance on Wednesday morning comes less than a week after North Carolina freshman Republican caused outrage when video emerged of him calling Mr Zelensky “a thug” and saying the Ukrainian government “is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies”.Zelensky address before Congress - live updatesIn his speech, Mr Zelensky called on Americans to remember Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks and compared them to the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO