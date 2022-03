The Ohio State basketball team will play Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday after the Buckeyes dispatched the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in the first round Friday. The matchup puts Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and Villanova coach Jay Wright against one another. The two are close friends and played often when Holtmann was the coach of Butler prior to arriving at Ohio State. ...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 MINUTES AGO