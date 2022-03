New blood The Guard are definitely making a name for themselves in the 2022 VCT Challengers Stage 1 tournament. Emerging as the second seed from Group A, suffering a loss only to Cloud9, The Guard are hungry to prove themselves in the playoffs stage. Now, they have executed a clinical 2-0 victory over Sentinels (SEN) — who used to be far and away NA’s top team — in the quarterfinals round of the VCT Challengers Playoffs, here’s how they did it according to Trent “trent” Cairns in an interview with ClutchPoints.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO