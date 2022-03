The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions in the Tampa Bay Lightning will head to the Pacific North West tonight to take on the new kids on the block in the Seattle Kraken. Despite all the hype that Seattle got because they’re the new team and have cool uniforms, they ended up being what everyone thought Vegas was going to be when they came into the league: a start at the bottom and build your way up mentality. The Lightning, on the other hand, are looking for a three-peat this season as they are once again near the top of the eastern conference, ready to start playoffs at any moment. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Kraken prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO