On the Move & After Hours: Day Pitney; Marshall Dennehey; Chiesa Shahinian; Faegre Drinker

Hoboken Mayor and attorney Ravi Bhalla joined Schenck, Price, Smith & King in Florham Park as counsel. He has served on the Hoboken City Council since 2009, was elected Hoboken’s 39th mayor in 2017, and reelected in November 2021. He is believed to be New Jersey’s first Sikh mayor, as well as the first elected mayor in the United States who is a Sikh. Bhalla has practiced law for 18 years, previously working for two New Jersey law firms as well as in his own practice. In his legal career, Bhalla has developed a reputation as a litigator and trial attorney, handling commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, labor and employment, and land use and redevelopment law. He advocates for reform to the federal government’s visitation policies at correctional facilities nationwide, and has earned a reputation as a civil rights attorney advocating for the rights of Asian-Americans and other communities in workplace, public accommodation and police conduct matters. He is joining Schenck Price’s diversity and inclusion committee.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO