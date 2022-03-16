ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Penn Yan

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Penn Yan resident was charged following a traffic stop in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man arrested for robbery

Police say a Webster man was arrested on a robbery charge. According to a news release, State Police in Williamson arrested Ryan R. Shadders, 40, of Webster for robbery. Shadders forcibly stole $130.00 from an employee at the Ontario McDonald’s located on State Route 104. He was taken into custody and arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment.
WEBSTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
FingerLakes1.com

Millport man violates stay away order of protection

Police say a Millport man was arrested following a violation of an order of protection. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Anthony Desarno, 50, of Millport for criminal contempt. Desarno continuously contacted another person knowing there was a stay away order in place. He was...
MILLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Dmv#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy