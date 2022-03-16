Save 50% on Chefman Kitchen Gear Today and Make Something Tasty Tomorrow

Those of a certain age will remember LimeWire as a post-Napster way to effectively nab music for free, making it one of the easiest ways to share and download music at a time long before Spotify was thing (and when Apple's only media and music option was still called the iTunes Store). Now, like other properties before it, LimeWire has been resurrected for the modern age, and — sadly, like most things today — been reworked into a platform to buy and sell NFTs. "Initially focusing on music," LimeWire will be, according LimeWire's new co-owner and entrepreneur Julian Zehetmayr, "an additional channel for artists to sell exclusive music and art directly to collectors and to engage with their most loyal community of fans." At the moment, this new iteration of LimeWire is locked behind a waitlist, with early adopters gaining early access to the reborn platform. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you'll be able to download the singles burning up the charts over on MTV's TRL with this iteration of LimeWire, but hey, time will tell how successful this nostalgia play will be. We're providing updates on Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Derby-themed limited release, Specialized's radical new MTB helmet and Bodega's retro-inspired Hoka collaboration. This is Today in Gear.
