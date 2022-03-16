Save 50% on Chefman Kitchen Gear Today and Make Something Tasty Tomorrow

To cut to the chase, this ain't your dad's Buick logo. Swapping the classic Buick staggered tri-shield logo for a more streamlined (and EV-friendly) side-by-side tri-shield logo, its arguably the biggest change for the brand in over three decades. The staggered logo most of us remember dates all the way back to 1959, tweaked over the decades without any major changes. While modern takes on the old Buick logo have dimensionality (aka, the shields are shaded like they're cast in shadow), this flatter logo is easier to read at a glance and works even when backlit. Detractors of the new design claim the logo looks like three vampire fangs or video game ammo icons, but with rumors swirling around a Buick electric vehicle concept, it's clear the logo pivot is designed to usher Buick into a modern — and hopefully more successful — era. In full disclosure: As someone whose first car was a hand-me-down 1992 Buick Regal, I can't help but hope for the best from this flagging legacy American car brand. Hopefully this change is the start of a supercharged Buick rebirth. As for everything else on the docket, Samsung's new A Series smartphones, a versatile camping trailer that can haul an ATV and sleep four all on its own and Todd Snyder's new slate of swimwear make the cut today. This is Today in Gear.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO