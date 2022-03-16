ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Save 50% on Chefman Kitchen Gear Today and Make Something Tasty Tomorrow

By David Watsky
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to make some tasty creations in the kitchen, you'll need the right tools. A whole mess of Chefman...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

These Slow Cooker Liners Make Kitchen Cleanup a Breeze

After making a melty mess with your famous slow-cooker mac and cheese, you’ve probably told yourself, “The insert just needs to soak overnight.” But thanks to slow cooker liners, you no longer have to donate counter space for an entire day before you can scrub everything clean. This simple hack does all of the cleanup for you!
LIFESTYLE
CNET

5 Tasty Kitchen Deals Under $50 Today

It's Friday, y'all. We're kicking off the weekend with some major online deals and discounts on kitchen gear. From sturdy cast-iron Dutch ovens to large digital air fryers and a fancy pour-over coffee maker for a low $13, all of these handy gadgets are under $50 today, and most include free shipping. So tie on your apron and get clicking -- and cooking. These are the best kitchen deals happening right now.
SHOPPING
West Hawaii Today

Tips for making your kitchen look stylish on a budget

Kitchen renovations are one of the most popular, as well as one of the most rewarding, home improvements. A new kitchen design can make that space a more functional, compelling heart of your home, in addition to increasing your home’s resale value.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Honey Dippers Make a Sweet Addition To Any Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re sweet on adding honey to your tea, toast, baked goods and other dishes that need a little extra love, then you need a honey dipper. A honey dipper is a kitchen tool that features evenly spaced grooves that catch and hold honey. The handle makes it possible for users to twist the dipper, helping the old-school kitchen gadget hold the honey before moving it — mess-free — to a second location,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Equipment#Chefman Kitchen Gear#Belgian
CNET

37 New Emoji Just Arrived With iOS 15.4

IOS 15.4 rolled out to iPhones on Monday, bringing with it several features of note. Among them are the 37 new emoji added to Unicode last year. The updated emoji library features seven more smileys and some very specific objects. (Texting your friends about kidney beans? There's now an emoji for that.) There are also a few new gestures -- like two hands forming the shape of a heart, much to the joy of K-pop fans.
CELL PHONES
blueridgeoutdoors

Gear of the Week: Sylvan Sport Dine O Max Camp Kitchen

Calling all camp chefs! The Dine O Max camp kitchen lets you create gourmet meals with ease…wherever and however you like to camp. Two massive bamboo work surfaces offer plenty of space to prep & cook. Pockets & storage shelves let you organize all of your ingredients and cookware. It even has a convenient collapsible sink.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

Making coffee, tea and other hot drinks healthy as well as tasty

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. Whether you’re lingering at a cafe with a friend, grabbing a quick cup at a convenience store or sitting in your own kitchen, a soothing sip of a hot drink can make even the chilliest weather more bearable. But not all hot drinks offer the same health benefits. Here’s what you need to know.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

Those of a certain age will remember LimeWire as a post-Napster way to effectively nab music for free, making it one of the easiest ways to share and download music at a time long before Spotify was thing (and when Apple's only media and music option was still called the iTunes Store). Now, like other properties before it, LimeWire has been resurrected for the modern age, and — sadly, like most things today — been reworked into a platform to buy and sell NFTs. "Initially focusing on music," LimeWire will be, according LimeWire's new co-owner and entrepreneur Julian Zehetmayr, "an additional channel for artists to sell exclusive music and art directly to collectors and to engage with their most loyal community of fans." At the moment, this new iteration of LimeWire is locked behind a waitlist, with early adopters gaining early access to the reborn platform. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like you'll be able to download the singles burning up the charts over on MTV's TRL with this iteration of LimeWire, but hey, time will tell how successful this nostalgia play will be. We're providing updates on Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Derby-themed limited release, Specialized's radical new MTB helmet and Bodega's retro-inspired Hoka collaboration. This is Today in Gear.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Makeup Storage Organizers 2022

Makeup is transformative for many people -- it's a form of expression, self-care and a huge business for makeup artists and influencers. They're even handy for makeup casuals like me -- and I only dabble in wearing it every now and then. When I started out, I didn't need a makeup organizer because I didn't have much to work with. But as I started buying and testing makeup out, I soon had a big organization issue. That's when I knew getting a makeup organizer was key to getting everything in order. If you're in the same situation, it's likely you'll need a makeup storage organizer too.
MAKEUP
CNET

Get Your Hair Spring-Ready With This 4 for $20 Deal at Sally Beauty

I don't know about you, but warmer weather and sunnier skies means I've finally embraced the new season. And so has Sally Beauty, because the brand's four for $20 sale is back. If you're swapping out your old products for new ones or just love a good bulk sale for hair care, this is the budget deal you should look at.
HAIR CARE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: In-The-Know on New Releases

Apple's "Peek Performance" spring event wrapped just yesterday and naturally, there's plenty to go over. For starters, Apple unveiled its most powerful proprietary silicon yet, the M1 Ultra. A step up from the M1 Max chip, Apple's claiming this chip should out perform its base M1 option eightfold. In terms of full-on computers, Apple has debuted the Mac Studio; effectively a juiced-up modular computer system in the legacy of the Mac mini, the Mac Studio ships with either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipsets and connect to up to to four external displays and a 4K TV — thanks in no small part to a bevy of ports including USB-C, USB-A and an SD card slot. Speaking of displays, the Mac Studio Display is 27 inch 5K Retina screen (recalling the Mac 24 inch M1 iMac from last year) powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor. It's reportedly designed with the most impressive microphones, cameras and speakers in any Mac ever. Other major updates included the iPad Air, which now hosts the Apple M1 chip. For a full run-down on what went down yesterday, head over to our Tech Desk for a full report. Apple updates aside, dive into a Casio watch that can tell you the optimal "Fishin' Time", Snow Peak's new Spring/Summer 2022 apparel and Crate & Barrel's first-ever private label cookware collection. This is Today in Gear.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know

Omega has reveled its slate of new watches for 2022, and it looks like we'll be receiving plenty of dive watches meant for life in and around the water (even if they never experience anything more than a few splashes in the bathroom sink). The Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep series makes the biggest splash (pun not intended), building upon an experimental dive watch from back in 2019. Designed to go 6,000 meters under water, the watches utilize a special alloy — "O-Megasteel" — which is effectively designed to handle the pressure of going that deep below the waves. The Speedmaster also got a few new tweaks, both for the Speedmaster '57 (which is a modern release that's designed to replicate the look and feel of the first-ever Speedmaster from back in 1957) and the Speedmaster Moonwatch. The latter edition of the Speedmaster now comes in a proprietary alloy Omega's dubbed "Moonshine Gold." For a more rigorous run-down of Omega's slate for 2022, check out our reporting on the release over on our Watch Desk. We're giving the download on Omega's new watches for 2022, côte&ciel's cycling focused spring collection and Athletic Brewing's new insanely "lite" beer. This is Today in Gear.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Score a Console on Tuesday, March 15

If you missed the big Walmart PS5 restock yesterday, don't panic. While it's been a slower period for PS5 restocks, there are a few expected in the not-too-distant future. PlayStation Direct has not offered a restock in quite a while, and Best Buy hasn't had anything this month either. That means both are likely to have restocks soon, which we're going to be tracking here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Kickstart Your Week Here

To cut to the chase, this ain't your dad's Buick logo. Swapping the classic Buick staggered tri-shield logo for a more streamlined (and EV-friendly) side-by-side tri-shield logo, its arguably the biggest change for the brand in over three decades. The staggered logo most of us remember dates all the way back to 1959, tweaked over the decades without any major changes. While modern takes on the old Buick logo have dimensionality (aka, the shields are shaded like they're cast in shadow), this flatter logo is easier to read at a glance and works even when backlit. Detractors of the new design claim the logo looks like three vampire fangs or video game ammo icons, but with rumors swirling around a Buick electric vehicle concept, it's clear the logo pivot is designed to usher Buick into a modern — and hopefully more successful — era. In full disclosure: As someone whose first car was a hand-me-down 1992 Buick Regal, I can't help but hope for the best from this flagging legacy American car brand. Hopefully this change is the start of a supercharged Buick rebirth. As for everything else on the docket, Samsung's new A Series smartphones, a versatile camping trailer that can haul an ATV and sleep four all on its own and Todd Snyder's new slate of swimwear make the cut today. This is Today in Gear.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

It's Not a Giant Ice Cube: Here's How an Air Conditioner Cools Your Home

Of the last 142 years, nine of the 10 warmest Junes have occurred since 2010, with this June being the fifth warmest. These boiling temperatures have people scrambling for relief, often in the comfort of their own homes. That is, assuming you're outfitted with some type of air conditioning -- and according to Bloomberg, that's about 90% of US homes.
HOME & GARDEN
KSAT 12

How to make breakfast a healthy and tasty part of your day

In a perfect world, we’d start each day with a perfect, healthy breakfast to begin a perfect day. Well, one can try, and Consumer Reports can help. CR’s food experts have good advice on making breakfast a healthy—and tasty—part of your day. Breakfast doesn’t have to...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy