How Bono Convinced U2 to Not Throw Away ‘With or Without You’

Judy Collins, 82, has no plans to slow down anytime soon. She recently released Spellbound, her first full album of original songs in her 60 year career. Collins, one of the most effervescent voices of the '60s folk movement, earned a good deal of recognition in her earlier years for interpretations of songs by other artists. She possessed a seemingly uncanny ability to pick out a hit, even and especially when the original writers were not yet household names. She included "Suzanne" on her 1966 album, In My Life, a song by the then-timid poet, Leonard Cohen. In 1968, she released a single version of "Both Sides, Now," by Joni Mitchell, who had written the song a few years earlier but hadn't felt it worthy for her first album — the single reached No. 8 on the charts.

