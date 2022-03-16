Blink Charging Secures Grant Funds To Deploy DC Fast Chargers In Massachusetts

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell celebrated the latest electric vehicle DC fast chargers installed with agency support in a ribbon-cutting event on Wednsday hosted by Wawa and EVgo. Thanks to $2.2 million from DEP grant programs, EVgo is installing 36 DC fast charging plugs for public access in several counties.
There is promising news for small businesses, including firms owned by minorities and women in Massachusetts, courtesy of a new $75 million grant launched by the Baker-Polito administration. The fresh small business relief program was announced by the office of Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito to back...
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started using new parameters such as wind, air density and humidity to calculate more accurate trip ranges on its electric cars, automotive news site Electrek reported on Wednesday. What Happened: The new range calculation is possibly being tried out only in China for now before...
SIX democratic senators have banded together to provide energy relief to Americans. If they are successful, Americans who qualify will see payments every three months to help with rising gas prices. The group introduced the bill on March 10. Like the American Rescue Act stimulus checks, payments will go directly...
Lithium-ion batteries are omnipresent—they are in laptops, TVs, mobile phones, electric vehicles, e-cigarettes, power tools, and even in some greeting cards. In 2019, the global lithium-ion battery market was valued at $36.7 billion. By 2027, it is projected to grow to more than $129 billion. This energy storage technology...
An American Fork company is making an effort to bring the lithium iron phosphate battery supply chain to the United States. American Battery Factory announced March 8 that it will develop the first network of lithium iron phosphate battery cell giga-factories in the U.S. These factories would follow ABF’s “Factory-in-a-Box”...
Electricity is highly perishable. If not used at the moment it is created, it rapidly dissipates as heat. Full decarbonization of the electric grid can become a reality only when vast amounts of solar and wind energy can be stored and used at any time. After all, we can’t harness renewable energy sources such as solar and wind 24/7.
IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
Our Next Energy recently drove a Tesla Model S over 750 miles on a single charge and has secured funding led by BMW i Ventures to aid its expansion. With names like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos on its list of supporters, could ONE be the next big thing in EV batteries?
HOUSTON — Randall MacEwen is the president and CEO of Ballard Power Systems, a company whose activities put him at a unique place in the transition to cleaner energy: It makes fuel cells. Those fuel cells would ingest hydrogen, creating electricity that would then power an electric engine in...
SOME California families will receive up to $1,500 every month for the next two years, starting in April. Households already receiving help through CalWORKs are the focus of the basic income pilot program. 54 families in Yolo, California will benefit from the program, and eligible candidates must also have at...
A former racing driver and hot rodder has turned his attention to electric-car charging. Jim Bardia currently owns an MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car and a nitrous-boosted V-8 ambulance he uses to deliver stuffed animals to children's hospitals. But his biggest project is Change Wind Corporation, which is marketing a unique EV charging solution called the Wind & Solar Tower.
NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian refining giant Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has acquired the assets of battery maker Lithium Werks for $61 million, its second such deal in less than three months, as it makes a bigger push towards clean energy and transport. Reliance's investment in Lithium Werks, which...
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and California utility PG&E (NYSE:PCG) unveil a plan to test the use of the new F-150 Lightning electric truck to provide backup power for homes during blackouts and connect the EV to the power grid. Tests will start this spring, when Ford is scheduled to begin selling...
Metrc, a provider of cannabis regulatory track-and-trace systems in the United States, has entered into a contract with the state of New Jersey. The finalization of the contract comes on the heels of approval by the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission earlier this year. The Garden State is Metrc's latest adult-use contract and the company's 18th government contract for a track-and-trace system.
The multi-state cannabis operator will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms, and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco. “We’ve demonstrated our ability to reach leading market share positions in large medical markets based on the strength of our products and the value we provide patients. We’re proud to offer those popular brands to Florida patients for the first time,” stated Charlie Bachtell, CEO & co-founder at Cresco Labs. “We’re relentlessly focused on quality, consistency and availability, and we’ll keep that promise to patients as we continue to scale in the state.”
Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
