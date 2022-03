For years, the West Garfield Park community has been a neighborhood of wellness inequities. The Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative (GPRWC) is working to address this by creating a space centered on black culture wellness to identify, promote, and implement strategies to increase health and wellness in Garfield Park. Theo Crawford, Executive Director of GPRWC states, “A wellness center had long been a need in our community. In the West Loop, the average life expectancy is 84 years of age-in West Garfield Park, it is 68 years of age. The determinant of that is not only the lack of resources, institutional racism, and police violence but also the level of stress from the environment. The toxic environment leads to disease within the body.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO