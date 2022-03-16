ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalanda Young Confirmed As 1st Black Woman To Lead White House Budget

By Black Information Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShalanda Young made history Tuesday (March 15), after the Senate confirmed her to lead the White House Budget Office, becoming the first Black woman in US History to serve in this key role. Young received bipartisan support in the 61-36 vote and has served as acting director of the...

