ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ericsson changes chief legal officer amid tussle with DoJ

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson on Wednesday named Scott Dresser as its chief legal officer, replacing Xavier Dedullen, who will leave the role next week.

Ericsson has been mired in a scandal in recent weeks over potential payments to the Islamic State in Iraq. The Department of Justice (DoJ) in the United States has also said it is in breach of a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement for failing to fully disclose details of its operations in Iraq.

Dedullen, who will remain with Ericsson for a transition period, joined the company in 2018 and was instrumental in agreeing a settlement with the DoJ over probes into corruption. Ericsson paid over $1 billion in fines.

Since signing the deal, the DoJ has informed Ericsson that is has breached the agreement twice.

The recent breaches have left some in the management unhappy with how important legal matters are being handled and a change was needed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Dresser, who will take over the new role from March 21 and be based in the U.S., has had a legal career spanning more than three decades and was Veon’s general counsel for the last eight years.

“Scott joins us at a critical time and will play a key role ... We demand that our business be conducted responsibly and with integrity across its value chain,” CEO Börje Ekholm said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Ericsson says company, officers sued in U.S. over conduct in Iraq

STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms company Ericsson and “certain officers” have been named as defendants in a class action lawsuit in the United States for making allegedly false and misleading statements about the conduct of its business in Iraq, Ericsson said in a statement on Friday.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Ex-Citigroup, Citizens Lawyer Takes Over as Legal Chief at Mercury Financial

Mercury Financial has tapped Susan Steinthal to serve as chief legal officer. Steinthal is a former in-house leader for Citigroup and Citizens Bank. She now reports directly to Mercury Financial's CEO. A former in-house leader for Citigroup Inc. and Citizens Financial Group Inc. has joined Mercury Financial, the largest non-bank...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ericsson#Doj#Corruption#Swedish#The Islamic State#The Department Of Justice
The Independent

Fox host raises eyebrows by spreading claim that Biden ‘does not see Putin as the enemy’

Sunday Morning Features host Maria Bartiromo drew fire on Twitter from a prominent MSNBC host and others after she claimed that some Americans were questioning whether President Joe Biden truly views Russia’s Vladimir Putin as an adversary.Bartiromo made the comments on Fox and Friends, the network’s flagship morning show, on Sunday while interviewing Sen Lindsey Graham. Mr Graham, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has been a chief purveyor of the bizarre claim that Mr Trump’s administration was somehow putting up a stronger resistance to Mr Putin’s whims than does the Biden White House.“I was on the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Iraq
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

365K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy