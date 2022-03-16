ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrod Taylor’s model girlfriend congratulates QB on Giants deal

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

It seems Tyrod Taylor and girlfriend Draya Michele are still going strong.

The model and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to congratulate the quarterback after he agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Giants .

“Congrats TYTY,” Michele [née Andraya Michele Howard] wrote over a photo of the couple posted on her Instagram Story, along with a red heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSsvd_0egq36Mk00
Draya Michele congratulated Tyrod Taylor on her Instagram Story following the news Tuesday that he agreed to a deal with the GiantsGetty Images https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb0Hg_0egq36Mk00 Taylor played for the Houston Texans this past seasonGetty Images

Taylor, whose contract includes $8.5 million in guaranteed money, will have a backup role to Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

“NYC!!!!!” Taylor tweeted Tuesday after the deal was reported — appearing to confirm the impending signing.

Taylor and Michele are mostly private about their relationship and rarely share photos with one another on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJBBl_0egq36Mk00 Michele, who is a model and actress, has kept her relationship with Taylor largely privateInstagram/Draya Michele
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ls6Z_0egq36Mk00 Michele confirmed her relationship with Taylor in 2020Instagram/Draya Michele

The former “Basketball Wives: LA” star confirmed the relationship in September 2020, when she shared a photo on her Instagram Story that featured Taylor, who played for the Chargers at the time. She apparently deleted the post soon after.

Michele was previously engaged to former NFL defensive back Orlando Scandrick, but announced in December 2019 they had split. The former couple has a son together named Jru.

She was also linked to free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston in 2015.

