No charges for Pittsburgh man who fatally shot ‘erratic’ coworker armed with AK-47

A Pittsburgh man will not be charged under the state’s Stand Your Ground law for fatally shooting his coworker on a camping trip in December.

Peter Spencer, a 29-year-old Jamaican immigrant, was drunk and high on psychedelic mushrooms when he began firing his AK-47 assault rifle into the air at a Rockland Township cabin on Dec. 12, District Attorney Shawn White said Tuesday at a press conference.

Spencer then began screaming about being a “god” and “creator, master and manipulator of his own reality,” witnesses said.

He continued firing the gun into the air until one of the other campers stopped collecting firewood.

“You’re not going anywhere,” an “erratic” Spencer told the camper, according to the district attorney, then ordered him at gunpoint to “get on the ground and kneel.”

That’s when his coworker, who has not been publicly identified, shot Spencer nine times.

Despite criticism from Pittsburgh’s Black community, White said there was no bias by the shooter, who is white. Instead, he said, the man was acting in self-defense.

All witness statements confirmed what the evidence and ballistics reports determined, White said.

“These individuals were solely friends,” Cpl. Aaron Allen of the Heritage Affairs unit said Wednesday. “They were here for a camping trip. And that’s why we indicated there was no hate and/or bias attached to this.”

An attorney for Spencer’s family said they disagreed with the decision but were “not surprised by it.”

“I’m dead right now,” Spencer’s mother, Icilda Spencer Hunter, told WTAE . “That’s how I feel: dead, no emotion, nothing.”