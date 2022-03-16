Virginia Beach rejects proposal for DeShayla Harris memorial plaque

A makeshift memorial of plastic flowers for DeShayla Harris at the 19th St. municipal parking lot. The Harris family asked the city for a permanent one in her honor. As seen Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A proposal to create a permanent memorial for a shooting victim at the Oceanfront was rejected Tuesday by the Virginia Beach City Council.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said a publicly-funded plaque to honor DeShayla Harris , who was shot and killed during a chaotic weekend in the resort area last March, would set a precedent. Police have said Harris, 28, was an innocent bystander and have not yet arrested a suspect in her homicide.

“Can we do something better, something that would recognize the grief of the family but also the grief of the many families that are out there?” the mayor asked at the City Council meeting after Harris’s mother spoke at the podium.

Dyer reiterated what he mentioned at a meeting last month — that he has met with mayors throughout Hampton Roads, and they’re organizing the Deshayla Harris 757 Youth Violence Task Force to curb homicides regionally.

“It’s going to be named for her,” the mayor said.

Sabrina Wooten and Aaron Rouse were the council members who voted for creating the plaque. Wooten brought the idea of creating a permanent memorial for Harris to the council last month.

A makeshift bed of plastic flowers in Harris’s honor is on display in a 19th Street municipal parking lot near where she was shot.

Harris’s mother, Elisheba, was joined at the podium on Tuesday with her family and Gary McCollum, a local minister and family friend. She spoke before the proposal was nixed and left shortly afterward.

McCollum said they met with Police Chief Paul Neudigate last week and believe there will be justice for Harris soon.

“The police are doing everything that they can,” McCollum said. “They know who did this, but I think we need the public engaged in this to finally get the person who actually murdered DeShayla.”

He said the police are planning public service announcements to try to catch the killer.

“People in this community — they know who did this,” McCollum said.

Elisheba Harris described her daughter as a “beautiful butterfly.”

“This is the beginning of something that can be more than just DeShayla,” she said.

A related item on Tuesday’s agenda brought forward by Wooten also failed. She initially proposed creating an online memorial for victims of gun violence in Virginia Beach, but amended it this week after hearing from residents who support gun rights and opposed the idea.

She changed it to a “gone too soon” memorial for innocent victims who have died. But Wooten was not able to get a second in her motion to approve it, so the item was denied.

