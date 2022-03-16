ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Massimo Zanetti expands coffee distribution in Suffolk

By Sandra J. Pennecke, The Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
Employees work inside the newly constructed Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA distribution center in Suffolk. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA’s new warehouse complex in Suffolk extends the length of four football fields. That’s a whole lot of coffee.

Named for its founder, chairman and CEO, the company recently relocated its distribution center from Court Street in Portsmouth to a newly constructed building in Virginia Port Logistics Park.

Brands such as Chock full o’Nuts, Hills Bros., Kauai Coffee and Segafredo Zanetti are delivered, stocked and dispersed to multiple merchants, including Walmart, Amazon and Costco, from the bustling East Coast hub.

The 355,933-square-foot facility, including offices, a conference room and training center, is about 10 miles from Massimo Zanetti’s corporate headquarters and primary roastery in Wilroy Industrial Park.

Massimo Zanetti and his wife, Sigrid, traveled from Italy to attend an opening ceremony and tour the facility March 15.

“We started operating in the U.S. 16 years ago. It has been a continuous growth in the business and for this I’m very thankful for the opportunity that this country, which is very near to my heart, has provided to my company,” Zanetti said.

Although the pandemic delayed the ceremony, the massive building was constructed amid supply chain and material issues in just 15 months. The project, conceived in January 2019, broke ground in August 2020. The center became fully operational in November with a combination of 50 current and new employees.

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman said while coffee isn’t grown in the city’s soil, its history and agriculture is rich with food and beverage industries.

“Your investment and confidence in Suffolk will continue our ability to proudly remain the undisputed caffeine capital of Virginia as we brew greatness together,” Duman said.

Started by Zanetti in 1973, the company processes, trades, roasts and distributes 120,000 tons of coffee worldwide each year through 20 international brands.

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, sandra.pennecke@insidebiz.com

