NJ firefighter hits the trails to promote development of trails and ‘Active Transportation’

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

An Elizabeth firefighter is walking more than a dozen miles to promote the development of walking trails and what he calls “Active Transportation.”

His name is Stephen Dunn. He lives in Kenilworth and is the chair of Kenilworth's Rail Trail Committee and Kenilworth's representative to the Union County Transportation Advisory Board.

He got started doing walks and trail promoting in September of 2020 when his friend, Sarah Pitts, was killed by a bus in Brooklyn while riding her bike.

Less than a year after that, he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He broke his collarbone and lucky to be alive.

Dunn promotes trail usage and is walking approximately 13 miles from Summit to the Goethals Bridge on the abandoned Rahway Valley Railroad, Central NJ Railroad and Elizabeth River Trail to promote the development of trails and Active Transportation. He’ll also be promoting his walk through on his Instagram page .

“I don’t drive a car to the firehouse,” says Dunn. “It’s been over two years since I’ve driven a car to the firehouse, so it’s fun for me. But for a lot of other people, it’s not fun because of the dangers. So, I want to try and make it safer for people to be out there biking and walking.”

He’ll be meeting Daniel Morteh on the Goethels this afternoon. Morteh will be documenting a bicycle ride from Jersey City today as well.

