Michael J. Marshall, Sr, 77, of Cazenovia, passed away surrounded by his family on March 11, 2022, at Oneida Hospital.

Born June 16, 1944, in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theodosia Marshall. He graduated from Cazenovia High School and then worked there as a groundskeeper. After retiring in 2006, he worked mowing for the village of Cazenovia during the summers and was easily recognizable on his tractor, riding throughout the village.

A hard worker and lover of the outdoors, he also enjoyed spending time with his family. He adored being known as Pa and GiGi Pa.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Patricia Markle Marshall; daughter, Tessa Marshall; sons, Michael (Laurie) Marshall Jr, Thomas (Anne) Marshall, Patrick Marshall; sister, Judy Martin of Chittenango; brothers, James (Eve) Marshall of Georgetown and John (Mariam) Marshall of SC; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held June 19, 2022 starting at noon at Lakeside Park, East Lake Road, Cazenovia. We hope all can make it to celebrate and share memories of our dad.

Contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society. For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.